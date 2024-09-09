Today, on Emergency Services Day, we acknowledge and express our deepest gratitude to the dedicated individuals who serve on the frontline, ensuring the safety and well-being of our community.

From paramedics and nurses to police officers, firefighters, and sea rescue crews, each person plays a vital role in maintaining the health and security of our island. Their tireless efforts, often under challenging circumstances, make St Helena a safer place for all.

The St Helena Government (SHG) is profoundly thankful to have such effective and compassionate emergency responders. Your commitment, bravery, and resilience are deeply appreciated. You are the true heroes of our community.

On this special day, we recognise your sacrifices, celebrate your achievements, and express our heartfelt thanks for all that you do.

Photos

#StHelena #EmergencyServicesDay #AltogetherSafer

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt