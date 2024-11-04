MIDDLE LANDING STEPS

The Programme Management Office would like to advise the public that the Middle Landing Steps will be closed from Monday 04 November to Wednesday 06 November 2024, to undertake some further minor works. Once works are completed the Middle Landing Steps will be reopened to the public.

The public are thanked in advance for their co-operation and understanding during this time.

Note to Editors:

The project was approved for funding under the UK funded Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) – Micro Project, in partnership with the FCDO.

SHG

31 October 2024

www.sainthelena.gov.sh