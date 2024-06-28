Middle Landing Steps

The Programme Management Office is pleased to advise that the refurbishment works undertaken by Ambledale Workshop Ltd, on the Middle Landing Steps is now completed and the area is now open to the public.

The project was approved for funding under the UK funded Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) – Micro Project, in partnership with the FCDO.

The public are thanked for their cooperation during these works and thanks are also extended to Ambledale Workshop for a job well done.