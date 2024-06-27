St Helena Government

Disposal of SHG Fuel Infrastructure Project (Ex Basil Read) Vehicles

27 June 2024

The Fuel Infrastructure Project (formerly Basil Read) is offering the following vehicles for sale through a public tender process.

VEHICLE TYPEREGISTERED
ATLAS COPCO COMPRESSOR XAMS407 
AKCO COMPRESSOR CPS275 
COMPRESSOR INGERSOLL RAND 
BROCE BROOM CRT350 
LINDE 4 TON FORKLIFT (SPARE PARTS ONLY) 
WINGET 4X4 DUMPER 4B2000 X 2 
MERCEDES BENZ ACTROSS 3344 CONCRETE MIXER 6X63718
MERCEDES BENZ AXOR 2628 CONCRETE MIXER 6X43717
MERCEDES BENZ AXOR 2628 CONCRETE MIXER 6X45128
TOYOTA QUANTUM 14-SEATER MINI BUS3445
TOYOTA HILUX SINGLE CAB 4×43668

The vehicles will be sold on an ‘as is, where is’ basis. Viewing is available at the FIP Site Office, Upper Rupert’s Valley, on Saturday 06 July 2024 between 10:00 and 13:00. Tender forms will be available on-site.

All tenders must be submitted in a plain sealed envelope marked “Tender Reference SHG FIP (EX BASIL READ) Vehicles”, and placed in the Tender Box at Essex House by no later than 15:30 on Tuesday 09 July 2024.

