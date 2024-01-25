St Helena Government

Constituency Meetings – February And March

25 January 2024

Councillors will be hosting another round of constituency meetings in February and March. These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your 12 councillors and raise any issues that you may have.

The constituency meetings will start at 19:30, and be held at the following dates and locations:

DateVenueChairperson
Thursday 1 February 2024Guinea Grass Community CentreCllr Midwinter
Monday 5February 2024St Mary’s Church, The BriarsCllr Essex
Wednesday 7 February 2024Levelwood Community CentreCllr Thrower
Monday 19 February 2024Sandy Bay Community CentreCllr Turner
Wednesday 21 February 2024Half Tree Hollow Community CentreCllr Coleman
Tuesday 27 February 2024St Michael’s Church, Rupert’sCllr G Brooks
Thursday 29 February 2024Harford Community CentreCllr Bargo
Monday 4 March 2024Kingshurst Community CentreCllr Midwinter
Wednesday 6 March 2024Jamestown Community CentreCllr G Brooks
Thursday 7 March 2024Blue Hill Community CentreCllr Turner

If you would like to speak to a councillor, you are encouraged to attend the meeting in the district you live in.

