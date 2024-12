The public are advised that only the ‘everyday routes’ will run for the dates 25, 26, 30 December 2024 and 1 January 2025 as per the published timetable.

For Route one, the scheduled route departing Grand Parade at 16.10 from ‘Mondays to Fridays’ will cease to operate during the period 25 December 2024 to 1 January 2025 and will resume as normal on 2 January 2025.