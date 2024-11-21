Celebrating Nursing Support Worker’s Day: Recognising the Dedication of HCAs and ECAs

Every year on 23 November, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) celebrates Nursing Support Workers’ Day, a day dedicated to recognising the invaluable contributions nursing support workers make to patient care in health and social care settings.

This year, the St Helena Government, Health & Social Care Portfolio are taking the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the hard work and dedication of our Health Care Assistants (HCAs) and Emergency Care Assistants (ECAs).

HCAs and ECAs work alongside qualified nurses. They play a crucial role in providing excellent care to patients, demonstrating compassion, and going above and beyond their call of duty.

Theatre Sister, Donna Clingham said:

“We are incredibly grateful for the dedication of our HCAs and ECAs. Their contributions are essential to ensuring a positive experience for all patients.”

SHG

21 November 2024