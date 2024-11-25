Azamara Quest Cruise Ship Visit

The cruise ship Azamara Quest is scheduled to arrive in St Helena at 07:30 on Saturday 30 November 2024 carrying 570 passengers and 398 crew. There is a wide range of nationalities on-board, with the main nationalities being Australian, Canadian, British and American.

Approximately half the passengers are booked on island tours. Tours will depart at 09:00 from the Jamestown Wharf.

It is expected that the passengers will carry the following currencies: Euros, Dollars and GBP. Currency rate of exchange information is available from the Bank of St Helena and the Tourist Office.

The Azamara Quest is expected to depart St Helena around 18:00 the same day.

Temporary One Way Traffic System

The public are advised that a temporary one-way system will be in place in the direction of Gordon’s Post towards Hutts Gate along Tomb Road during the visit of the cruise ship from 09:00 to 15:00.

Traffic wishing to travel in the opposite direction will be diverted from Hutts Gate to Gordon’s Post via The Dungeon, as per the map below:

The one-way system will be clearly signed and will be removed when no longer required.

The one-way system has been put in place to safely manage traffic and ease congestion, given the anticipated increased traffic volumes due to cruise ship visits. This process will operate on the same basis as on previous occasions and is likely to be a regular feature during any future cruise ship visits.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their understanding.