Arrival of the MV Karoline

The MV Karoline is scheduled to arrive at James Bay on Thursday 13 June 2024. Weather permitting, the vessel will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty and cargo operations will commence as soon as possible.

The public are therefore advised that Jamestown Wharf and the whole of Lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed from 06:00 on Thursday 13 June until all cargo operations are completed. These areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who made prior arrangements with St Helena Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.