ARRIVAL OF THE MT TALISKER

The MT Talisker is scheduled to arrive at James Bay at 18:00 on Sunday 27 October 2024. Weather permitting the vessel will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty at 06:00 on Monday 28 October 2024.

The public are therefore advised that the whole of lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed from 06:00 on Monday 28 October 2024 until the bunkering operations have been completed and the vessel has departed.

Due to the floating pipeline, all mariners are advised that access to Rupert’s Bay is also restricted.

These areas will be strictly prohibited and are limited only to individuals who have made prior arrangements for authorisation from Port Control.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

23 October 2024

