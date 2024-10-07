Arrival of the MT Talisker

The MT Talisker is scheduled to arrive at St Helena on Tuesday 08 October 2024 at 18:00 which will mean that the ship will go to anchor and will not dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty until 06:00 on Wednesday 09 October.

The public are therefore advised that the whole of lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed from 06:00 on Wednesday 09 October 2024 until the bunkering operations have been completed and the vessel has departed. Due to the floating pipeline, all mariners are advised that access to Rupert’s Bay is also restricted.

These areas will be strictly prohibited and are limited only to individuals who have made prior arrangements for authorisation from Port Control.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.