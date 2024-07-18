Arrival Of The MT Talisker

The MT Talisker is scheduled to arrive at St Helena on Sunday 21 July 2024, at 12:00 and will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty at 06:00 on Monday 22 July 2024. Bunkering operations will commence as soon as practicable and will continue until completion.

The public are therefore advised that the whole of lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from 06:00 on Monday 22 July until the bunkering of fuel is completed. Due to the floating pipeline, all mariners are advised that Rupert’s Bay is also closed.

These areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those persons who have made prior arrangements for authorisation from Port Control.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.