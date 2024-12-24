Arrival of the MT Ardberg

The MT Ardberg is scheduled to arrive at St Helena on Monday 30December 2024, ETA to be confirmed. As soon as the vessel arrives it will then dock alongside Ruperts Jetty, and as soon as the clearance is completed bunkering operations will commence.

The public is therefore advised that the whole of lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from 06:00 hours Monday the 30 December 2024 until the Bunkering of fuel is completed. Due to the floating pipeline, all marinas are advised that Rupert’s Bay is also closed.

These areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those persons who have made prior arrangements for authorisation from Port Control.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

24 December 2024

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh