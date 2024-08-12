Arrival of MV Karoline

The MV Karoline is scheduled to arrive at James Bay at 06:00 on Wednesday 14 August 2024. Weather permitting, the vessel will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty and cargo operations will commence as soon as practicable.

The public are therefore advised that Jamestown Port and the whole of lower Rupert’s including the beach area, will be closed from 06:00 on Wednesday 14 August, until all cargo operations are completed.

These areas will be strictly prohibited and access will be limited to only those who have made prior arrangements with St Helena Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public are thanked in advance for their continued support.