White Ribbon Campaign Launches 16 Days of Activism in St Helena

In October and November 2024, St Helena took a stand against gender-based violence with a series of impactful events, including radio interviews, a school assembly at Prince Andrew School (PAS), a community bike cruise and White Walk Parade through Jamestown. The campaign culminated in a symbolic white rose bush planting ceremony on Monday 25 November to commemorate White Ribbon Day and mark the start of the 16 Days of Activism.

Attending the closing ceremony in The Castle Gardens were His Excellency Governor Nigel Phillips, Deputy Chief Minister Jeffrey Ellick, Ministers Mark Brooks and Martin Henry, Councillors Gillian Brooks and Robert Midwinter, Chief Secretary Susan O’Bey, representatives of St Helena Youth Parliament Zac Bargo and Shanice Phillips, Equality and Human Rights Commission CEO/Commissioner Catherine Turner and members of the public.

A flag was raised at the Royal St Helena Police (RSHP) headquarters during the White Walk. The flag will remain hoisted until International Human Rights Day on 10 December.

Generous donations amounting to £101.62 were made by the public. These donations will be deposited into the Women Issues St Helena (WISH) charity account and banked for use in future campaigns. Solomon and Company also generously donated the printing of the banners used in this year’s campaign.

The White Ribbon Working Group extend their thanks and appreciation to their co-ordinator Deborah Knipe and everyone who supported the White Ribbon Campaign 2024.

Photos

Participants of the Bike Cruise.

Detective Constable Joshua Deville led the Bike Cruise from the seafront to Francis Plain and back.

White Rose Bush planted at the Castle Gardens.

Elected Members showing their support.

White Ribbon Parade through Jamestown.

