Visa And Mastercard Merchant Services Now Available To St Helena

Since May 2023, the St Helena Government (SHG) Economic Development Team has been working with Ryft Pay, a UK-based payment services provider, to offer access to Visa and MasterCard payments. The Ryft Pay system is being utilised by several businesses making it more convenient for tourists and St Helenians alike to use their credit cards on island.

Businesses can now offer customers the convenience of paying with Visa and Mastercard, thanks to Ryft Pay. This not only improves the visitor experience but also allows businesses to:

Increase sales and revenue

Reduce reliance on cash transactions

Attract new customers who prefer card payments

Businesses are reminded they can apply directly to Ryft Pay to start accepting Visa and Mastercard payments. The funds from these transactions can be deposited into their Bank of St Helena (BOSH) account or a UK bank account.

Businesses interested in accepting Visa and Mastercard payments can apply directly to Ryft Pay via email at support@ryftpay.com. The Ryft machines are readily available on the island for approved businesses. To ensure stock availability, please copy invest@sainthelena.gov.sh when applying.

For more details on Ryft Pay’s services and the application process, businesses can refer to the On-boarding Process information sheet (available through the Chamber of Commerce or the SHG Economic Development team) or contact Ryft Pay directly at support@ryftpay.com.

Further information is available by contacting either Kyle Snow or Michael Ormrod on 22470.

Notes to Editor

Ryft Pay offers its customers automatic processing services on financial transactions. This includes Visa and MasterCard, the two most common payment networks worldwide.

Ryft Pay is licenced and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority as an Authorised Payment Institution (No. 972895). Ryft Pay is certified as PCI DSS service provider Level 1 and offers services that comply with the latest UK industry standards.

