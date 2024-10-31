VEHICLE TRESPASSING ON SIDE PATH AND FIELD ROADS

There is evidence to suggest that over the weekend dated 18 to 20 October 2024, a vehicle had been driven up Side Path Road from the Brow, and driven down Field Road. This incident has been reported to the Police.

The public are reminded that Side Path and Field roads are currently closed for ALL public access i.e. pedestrians and vehicular. This is fundamentally to promote the health and safety for members of the public and the contractor’s staff, as live construction sites are inherently dangerous places.

Additionally, the actions of this irresponsible driver/s could have caused damage to the fresh concrete laid as part of the road pavement which would have cost tens of thousands of pounds to remove and replace and, as a result, delayed the re-opening of both Side Path and Field Road.

#StHelena #Field Road #EDIP

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

29 October 2024