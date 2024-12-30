Union Flags Flying at Half Mast Following the Announcement of the Death of President Jimmy Carter.

Union flags in Jamestown and at Plantation house have today been lowered to half-mast following the death of President Jimmy Carter.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States passed away on 29 December at his family home in Plains, Georgia, age 100. He is survived by his four children, 11 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. President Carter had been receiving hospice care at his home since February 2023.

Along with other Territories and Government buildings in the UK and overseas, the Union flag will be half-masted from now until 20:00 on 30 December.

SHG

30 December 2024