UK Parliament Week Marked on St Helena

During the week commencing Monday 18 November, St Helena schools participated in UK Parliament Week, which is run by the Speakers Office in the United Kingdom each year in order to raise awareness about what Parliament is, what it does and how young people can get involved.

In the lead up to UK Parliament Week, schools received a UK Parliament Activity Pack, from the Speaker’s Office in the UK, along with a ‘Speaker’ teddy bear. “Mr. Speaker”, the teddy bear, travelled between schools, with activities shared on social media by the Governor’s Office.

As the Children’s Champion, Councillor Gillian Brooks took this opportunity to lead a programme to educate young people about how the St Helena Legislative Council and new Ministerial system operate, and how these align with the UK Parliament. This aimed to inspire their interest in legislative proceedings, politics and democracy given the impact these have on all of our lives, whilst encouraging them to engage with the St Helena Legislative Council.

As part of the programme, Councillors Gillian Brooks and Robert Midwinter visited all of the schools. Councillor Dr Corinda Essex attended and spoke at visits to the Council Chamber by two of the primary schools and at the Pilling Primary School assembly; and Councillor Betty Knipe attended a Harford Primary School assembly. The Legislative Council would like to thank teachers and students for their engagement during these sessions.

Councillor Gillian Brooks, Children’s Champion, commented:

“It is always wonderful to see how engaged our young people are when it comes to topics such as how the parliamentary system works in St Helena, and what can be done to improve the lives of people living on the island. It was therefore a delight to be able to engage with all of the schools during UK Parliament Week.”

St Pauls Primary learners visiting the Legislative Council Chamber

Councillors Gillian Brooks, Robert Midwinter and Dr Corinda Essex engaging with learners in the Council Chamber

