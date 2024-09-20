Tyanne Williams Achieves First-Class Honours in Marketing and Management

Tyanne Williams recently graduated with flying colours after achieving a First-Class Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Management from the University of Sussex.

Tyanne specialised in digital marketing, consumer psychology, data analytics, and strategic brand management. Her academic journey was highlighted by a dissertation titled ‘Exploring the brand image of St Helena Island from consumer and other stakeholder perspectives’.

Throughout her studies, Tyanne maintained a strong connection to her home. She incorporated the St Helena tourism industry into her coursework, developing business plans for technology innovations and exploring the brand image of St Helena Island – from consumer and other stakeholders’ perspectives. Tyanne’s passion for marketing her home as a tourism destination was further fuelled through work experience and apprenticeships.

Tyanne commented:

“Throughout my three years at university, I tried to incorporate the St Helena tourism industry into the subjects I studied, including creating business plans for technology innovations to researching the island’s brand image, which included interviewing previous visitors.”

“I am forever grateful for the St Helena Government-funded scholarship for allowing me to pursue my passion and giving me the amazing opportunities I have experienced. I’m excited to come back home and put all that I have learned into practice.”

Beyond her core studies, Tyanne enriched her academic experience through opportunities in neuro-marketing, French business culture, and an internship in Malaysia which involved the business operations of a telecommunications company that lays fibre optic undersea cables. Her involvement as a content creator for the student union also honed her communication and social media marketing skills.

Currently, Tyanne is interning with Responsible Travel, a Brighton-based company specialising in ethical holidays that aids the local community and environment, including one to St Helena.

Assistant Director of School Kerry Lawrence extended her congratulations on behalf of the Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio:

“The Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio extends its warmest congratulations to Tyanne on her exceptional achievement. We are incredibly proud of her dedication and hard work, which have undoubtedly contributed to her success. Tyanne’s success is a testament to her talent, hard work, and the support she has received from her mentors, teachers, and peers. We wish her continued success in all her future endeavours.”

Photo

#StHelena #Education #Graduates #FirstClassHonours

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt