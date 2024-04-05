St Helena to be Represented at the World Travel Market Africa and Tourism Investment Forum Africa

St Helena will be represented at the World Travel Market (WTM) Africa at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 10 April to 12 April 2024.

This globally important travel show attracts representatives from over a hundred destinations, along with thousands of attendees from the travel industry. It provides opportunities to generate sales leads, launch new products, enter new markets, raise brand awareness, conduct market research, garner media coverage and assess other travel destinations that St Helena competes with for travellers.

Head of Tourism, Matt Joshua, and Tourism Manager, Dianne Venning, will attend. Joining them will be representatives from two local destination management companies; Julie George from Aaron’s Adventure Tours, and Derek Richards from Island Images.

WTM Africa is part of Africa Travel Week, which is running from 08 Aprilto 12 April 2024. This includes a number of travel shows and tourism-related investment events.

Director of Economic Development, Damian Burns, will attend the Tourism Investment Forum Africa (TIFA) from 10 April to 12 April 2024. He will be presenting a segment to a range of potential investors from across the world during this time. This will pitch investment opportunities in existing and new markets, as in line with the island’s Sustainable Economic Development Strategy. St Helena Tourism will also attend the smaller International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) trade show earlier in the week.

When the Economic Development Portfolio team members return to St Helena on 13 April 2024, they will be accompanied by a group of 26 tour operators, travel agents and potential investors to the island. This delegation will take part in St Helena Tourism’s ‘St Helena Showcase’ event, from 13 April to 20 April 2024. This will provide them an opportunity to understand first-hand the tourism and investment potential St Helena has to offer. A full range of events and activities has been organised for their time on the island, ensuring representatives from each sector are exposed to the key markets and opportunities relating to their fields.

Head of Tourism, Matt Joshua, said:

“I’m very excited about the opportunities that the WTM, ILTM and the TIFA will present to St Helena. They will put us in front of the people that can make a real economic impact on not just our tourism sector, but other key economic sectors on the island too.”

“One of the biggest challenges we face once we’ve engaged tour operators, and potential investors, is getting them to the island to experience the destination first hand. Sometimes years of engagement with tour operators falls flat because we can’t get interests to solidify. The showcase event later this month will provide an opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in our beautiful island and see for themselves the range of opportunities available.”

The St Helena Showcase event has been created to directly connect a number of firms in UK and South African travel trade with suppliers and stakeholders in St Helena, whilst showcasing the very best of the destination through fantastic experiences. It will also provide the chance to explore investment opportunities, collaborate with local service providers and develop tourism-related business partnerships.

