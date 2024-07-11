St Helena Research Institute to Host First Online Conference on St Helena

The St Helena Research Institute (SHRI), established in 2019, is proud to announce its first global research conference, ‘St Helena: a unique environment, a rich tapestry’, in collaboration with the University of Manchester. This landmark online event will be held on Wednesday 20 November 2024, with a possible extension to Thursday 21 November depending on interest.

The conference aims to unite researchers and stakeholders from St Helena itself, those who have conducted research on or around the island remotely, and anyone interested in the island’s fascinating history and environment. This free event offers an exceptional opportunity to network, explore research impact, and discuss its application for St Helena’s sustainable development.

The conference will delve into four key themes, each featuring a keynote speaker and short presentations (15-20 minutes):

Natural Sciences: Explore St Helena’s biodiversity, its fight against invasive species and climate change, and the crucial issues of energy, food, and water security.

Humanities and Social Sciences: Uncover the island’s colonial history, its role in the slave trade, and its contemporary social and economic challenges, including population decline, digital integration, and educational opportunities.

Medical Science: Discuss the health of St Helena’s aging population, the potential of telemedicine, and research into the well-being of small, rural communities.

Cross-disciplinary Approaches: We encourage submissions that bridge themes, fostering collaboration for St Helena’s future.

The conference seeks to identify research needs and gaps, culminating in a preliminary list of research priorities for St Helena. Each theme session and the overall conference will conclude with a plenary discussion focused on this crucial agenda.

Interested presenters are invited to submit a 250-word abstract by Monday 16 September 2024, using the form at https://forms.gle/7HPc3h3Hk7fzF1bA7. Presentations should be approximately 15 minutes in length.

For more information please contact Rebecca Cairns-Wicks by email through rebecca.cairns-wicks@sainthelena.edu.sh or Drew Whitworth via email through drew.whitworth@manchester.ac.uk or by telephone on +44 7501 963630.

About the St Helena Research Institute

SHRI promotes high-quality, ethical, and equitable research that benefits St Helena. It aims to make research and knowledge accessible to further the island’s development.

About the University of Manchester

Celebrating its bicentenary in 2024, the University of Manchester is a leading research institution committed to social responsibility and advancing sustainable development goals worldwide.

