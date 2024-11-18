St Helena Cricket Team Sets Off for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Qualifier in Nigeria

The St Helena cricket team departed the island on Saturday, 16 November to compete in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier C in Nigeria. The team is representing St Helena on the international stage, aiming for a strong performance in this important tournament.

The 14-player St Helena team is being led by Captain Cliff Richards. Team members are: Aiden Leo, Barry Stroud, Andrew Yon, Brendan Leo, Rhys Francis, Brett Isaac, Dane Leo, David Young, Scott Crowie, Delroy Leo, Jamie Essex, Joey Thomas and Jordan Yon. They will be supported by Coach Nadeem Ahmed and Team Manager Derek Richards.

This marks the fourth time since 2012 that St Helena has participated in the regional qualifying tournament. The Group C qualifying tournament starts on 23 November 2024 where St Helena will face host country team, Nigeria. Other teams in Group C include Botswana, Eswatini, Sierra Leone, and Ivory Coast. The top two teams from this qualifying round will move on to the next stage of the qualifier.

Governor Phillips hosted a special reception at Plantation House on Thursday, 07 November 2024 to bid farewell to the team and wished them the best of luck before embarking on their journey. The St Helena community has also shown strong support for the team, as they prepare to take on this international challenge.

Stay updated on the team’s progress by visiting the St Helena Cricket Association website: https://www.sthelenacricket.org. You may also catch the live action of the matches on the official ICC website: https://www.icc-cricket.com.

The island wishes the St Helena cricket team every success in the tournament.

Cricket team at Plantation House

SHG

18 November 2024