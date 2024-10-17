SIDE PATH AND FIELD ROAD PROJECT UPDATE

Isaac’s Contractors Ltd has successfully achieved a significant milestone in the ongoing infrastructure improvement project by completing the installation of all concrete panels at the junction of Field Road and Side Path Road. This achievement marks a major step forward in enhancing the durability and safety of these vital thoroughfares.

The Field Road project is part of the £30m Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), funded by the UK Government.

Additional work remains before the roads can be reopened.

Photo

#StHelena #EDIP #FieldRoadUpdate #AltogetherWealthier

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt