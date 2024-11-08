SHG Practical Drone Training

In September 2024, 28 SHG and project / contract personnel embarked on an online Remote Pilot theory course with The UAV Academy.

The next phase in the course, delivered by The UAV Academy, involves practical training conducted on island which will complement their theoretical knowledge and aims to enhance the following skills involved in the use of drones: search and rescue, surveillance, surveying, mapping, inspection, monitoring, aerial photography and videography.

The public are advised that practical drone flight training will take place from Monday 11 November to Friday 22 November 2024. The exact location will depend on weather conditions, and the public are urged to exercise caution when flights are in progress.

Sectors represented include St Helena Fire and Rescue Services, Royal St Helena Police Service, Sea Rescue, Terrestrial Conservation, Technical Services, GIS, Marine Compliance and Enforcement, Tourism and Marketing, St Helena Research Institute, St Helena Airport, Trust Marine and the Cloud Forest Project.

By equipping staff with drone piloting skills, SHG aims to improve efficiency, safety, and decision-making in these critical areas.

