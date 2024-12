SHG is pleased to announce that the technical difficulties experienced with the email domain ‘sainthelena.gov.sh’ this week have been resolved. Emails sent to or from this domain are now being delivered and received.

SHG thanks the public for their patience and understanding whilst the SHG IT Section worked to resolve the issue and restore full email functionality.

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt