Scam ‘Ministry Of Education’ Facebook Posts

It has recently been brought to the attention of the Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio (ESE) that a number of Facebook posts have been identified by members of the public, advertising free online courses via the ‘Ministry of Education’ or ‘Online courses offered jointly with Universities’. These Facebook posts use images of the St Helena crest, St Helena flag and an image of members of Legislative and Executive Council along with the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

These posts have been confirmed by Interim Director of ESE, Marie Horton, to be scams and are in no way affiliated with the portfolio or any other St Helena Government Portfolio. Members of the public are therefore asked to not sign up to any courses through these posts as they are not genuine.

In order for these posts to be removed they should be reported directly to Facebook by:

Going to the post that you want to report. Clicking the three dots icon in the top right corner of the post. Click Report post. Select the ‘Scam, fraud or false information’ option and then select ‘Fraud or Scam’. On the summary screen, click Submit.

The public are thanked in advance for their support.

