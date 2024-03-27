Rupert’s Port and Cargo Facility – Tree Felling

The public are advised that tree felling in the Rupert’s Port and Cargo Facility area will take place on Wednesday 03 April 2024 from 07:00. This exercise will take place between the main yard and the contractor’s site office and laydown area below Hay Town House.

This work is a joint undertaking delivered by the Programme Management Office (PMO) and the Environment, Natural Resources and Planning (ENRP) Portfolio.

The tree to be felled currently hosts a swarm of bees, which will be removed with support from an experienced bee keeper. The public and all users of the areas are advised to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves, others and pets, should there be increased bee activity in the area during the operation.

The main road will not be closed but those accessing lower Rupert’s may experience some delays.

For further information, please contact Site Supervisor Mr Glenn Owen by mobile telephone on 51203.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and understanding.

