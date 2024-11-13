Remembrance Sunday Divine Services 2024

The annual Remembrance Sunday Divine Service, in honour of those who lost their lives in the violence of war, as well as those who served and survived these wars, was held at the Cenotaph in Jamestown on Sunday 10 November 2024.

The Right Reverend Lord Bishop of St Helena, Dale Bowers, welcomed those in attendance which included His Excellency (HE) Governor Nigel Phillips and Mrs Phillips, the Honourable Speaker Cyril Gunnell, Honourable Chief Minister Julie Thomas, the Chief Secretary Susan O’Bey, Senior officials, Ex-Servicemen and Women, persons who served on the RMS St Helena during the 1982 Falklands War, the St Helena Veterans Association (SHVA) and other uniformed contingents.

Following the scripture readings by Bishop Bowers, the Governor gave the act of Remembrance before a two-minute silence was observed. The silence was signalled by the Last Post, played by members of the First Jamestown Scout Group.

During the the service, prayers were led by Deacon Edgar Crowie, Mr Gareth Drabble, Fr Clarence Roberts, Rector Darren Peters and Fr Griffith Moses.

A wreath was laid for St Helena, Ascension and Tristan Da Cunha by HE Governor with other wreaths being laid for the President of the French Republic, the Government of St Helena, St Helena Legislative Council, the Royal Navy, the Army, the Royal Air Force, the Merchant Navy, the Royal St Helena Police Force, the St Helena Fire and Sea Rescue Services and the SHVA. Members of the public and school children also laid wreaths.

A wreath was also laid by divers in the harbour, in commemoration of those who lost their lives on board the RFA Darkdale.

The national anthem was sung and the service was concluded with a blessing from Bishop Dale.

The island’s servicemen and women then proceeded with a march-past parade outside the Court House.

Alongside the service on-island, St Helena Government’s UK Representative, Mrs Kedell Worboys MBE, laid a wreath on behalf of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha at the UK’s Ceremony of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London.

Photos

The Divine Service took place at the Cenotaph in Jamestown

The Scouts led the musical procession

HE Governor Phillips, Mrs Phillips, Chief Minister and senior officials

The clergy and combined band

Wreaths laid in respect of those affected by war

SHG UK Representative, Kedell Worboys, laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in London

SHG

13 November 2024