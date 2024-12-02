Reduced Customs and Immigration Services on Tuesday Flight Days.

The public are advised that due to the additional Airlink flights starting from Tuesday 3 December 2024, there will be a reduced service provided from the Customs and Immigration Offices in Jamestown.

During Tuesday flight days only, Immigration enquiries by telephone are recommended and Customs will be open for the clearance of merchant cargo only.

Contact telephone numbers are: 22287 / 25987 / 25988 / 22236.

The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

