Provisional Register of Electors to be Published

The Provisional Register of Electors for 2024 will be published on Friday 10 May 2024.

After its publication on Friday 10 May, eligible persons will have until 16:00 on Friday 24 May 2024 to submit applications to amend the Provisional Register.

Amendments that can be made include the following:

Adding your name

Removing your name

Removing the name of someone who has died, left the island or who might no longer be eligible for inclusion in the Register.

The Registration Officer aims to publish a final Register of Electors which is as up-to-date and accurate as possible. Eligible persons will be able to apply to amend any of their personal details which may be out of date. For example, they may have changed their name or address and wish to update their registration details.

The importance of including accurate information in the register cannot be overstated, so when it is published, please check it to make sure your details are accurate. The Registration Officer can check the details for you if you will not be able to access a copy of the register when it is published.

It will be possible to amend the register to enable voting in a different district from that in which you reside. For example, an eligible person may live in Longwood and work in Jamestown, so when there is an election, it may be more convenient for them to vote in Jamestown during the working day. It is possible for the register to accommodate this, provided the eligible person makes an application to do so.

Persons eligible to be registered must:

Have St Helenian Status as defined in the Immigration Ordinance, 2011

Be 17 years of age or older with St Helena as their ordinary place of residence

For persons who are present on St Helena, applications to amend the register using the prescribed ‘Form A’ can be submitted to the Registration Officer, at the Castle, between 10 and 24 May 2024 or via email through carol.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh

Persons who have St Helenian status and who are ordinarily resident on the island but who are currently absent in connection with employment, education or training or for the purposes of medical treatment and have not been absent for a continuous period of 30 months or for periods exceeding in aggregate 625 days in the preceding 30 months, can apply to amend the register by using the prescribed ‘Form B’.

Further information about registering and making amendments may be obtained from the Registration Officer, Carol Henry, at the Castle, by telephone on 22470 or via email through carol.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh. Both Form A and Form B can be accessed on the SHG website at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/elections/.

The final Register of Electors for the 12 month period commencing 1 July 2024 will be published towards the end of June.

If your name is not on the Register of Electors you will not be able to stand or vote in any bye-election or general election. It is therefore your responsibility to check the Provisional Register when it is issued and to make an application to have your name included if it is not already listed.

