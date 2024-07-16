St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Primary and Secondary School Open Days 2024

16 July 2024

The primary and secondary schools on island will be hosting their annual Open Day next week. All parents, guardians, carers and members of the public are invited to attend.

Opening times are as follows:

Pilling Primary SchoolTuesday 23 July09:00 to 12:30 13:30 to 15:00 16:00 to 18:30
Harford Primary SchoolThursday 25 July09:30 to 15:00 15:30 to 18:00
St Paul’s Primary SchoolFriday 26 July09:15 to 17:00
Prince Andrew SchoolMonday 29 July11:30 to 14:00

Do come along to see the schools in action and view the children’s work.

#StHelena #EducationSkillsandEmployment #OpenDay

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt

St Helena Government Communications Hub

Telephone: 22470
Email: communications@sainthelena.gov.sh