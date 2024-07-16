Primary and Secondary School Open Days 2024

The primary and secondary schools on island will be hosting their annual Open Day next week. All parents, guardians, carers and members of the public are invited to attend.

Opening times are as follows:

Pilling Primary School Tuesday 23 July 09:00 to 12:30 13:30 to 15:00 16:00 to 18:30 Harford Primary School Thursday 25 July 09:30 to 15:00 15:30 to 18:00 St Paul’s Primary School Friday 26 July 09:15 to 17:00 Prince Andrew School Monday 29 July 11:30 to 14:00

Do come along to see the schools in action and view the children’s work.

