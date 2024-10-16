Partnership Between UK Government and St Helena Government Regarding Future British Indian Ocean Territory Migrants

The UK recently announced an agreement with Mauritius concerning the BIOT/Chagos Archipelago. The UK Government (UKG) and St Helena Government (SHG) have today reached a cooperation arrangement in relation to future migrants arriving on the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT).

No new migrants have arrived on BIOT since 2022, however, under this contingency arrangement, the UK will transfer future migrants who arrive on BIOT to St Helena where the SHG will assume responsibility for the migrants’ welfare.

This arrangement will apply to any migrants arriving on the BIOT/Chagos Archipelago from today. It will last for 18 months or until a UK agreement with Mauritius concerning the Chagos Archipelago comes into force. At that stage, Mauritius will take responsibility for any future arrivals. Existing migrants on BIOT are not included in this arrangement.

SHG has made clear to UKG that the safety of the island community is paramount. To this end, the Chief Minister has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding that ensures this arrangement includes explicit measures to safeguard St Helena and to minimise any negative impact on St Helena’s community and internal security.

Although no new migrants have arrived since 2022, SHG will ensure the necessary safeguards are in place to facilitate the success of the arrangement if needed. In preparation for potential arrivals, the UKG has agreed to provide an upfront package of training for SHG Immigration and Customs staff.

This is a potential opportunity to raise St Helena’s profile and to leverage support for St Helena’s development. To this end the UKG has agreed to one-off funding of £6.65 million to accelerate the work we have started in health, education and internal IT, including funding to clear our current overseas medical referral waiting list. This is a win-win for both UKG and St Helena and is a clear demonstration of our enhanced partnership values.

The Honourable Julie Thomas, Chief Minister said:

“This arrangement presents a unique opportunity for a British Overseas Territory to be in a position to assist the UK, and we are pleased to be able to work in close partnership with the UK Government towards a mutually beneficial solution.”

“The additional support that will be provided from the UK Government as a result of this arrangement will further strengthen our border controls to manage incoming migrants, and will also present the opportunity to invest in core services and to build and maintain a coherent community underpinned by a vibrant economy, which over time reduces St Helena’s reliance on external aid”.

St Helena has always been forward leaning in supporting the UKG, in times of need, recognising that we are an integral part of the British family. This is another example of St Helena stepping up to the plate in the same way as we did in 1982 when our lifeline the RMS St Helena was utilised as a supply ship during the Falklands crisis.

