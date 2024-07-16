Overseas Medical Referral Update

Recently, the Health and Social Care Portfolio (HSC) issued a letter updating their patients identified for overseas medical referral of the status of their referral. Unfortunately, the contents of this letter have been misunderstood by some, and therefore, miscommunicated in the public domain. With this in mind the HSC aims to address these recent concerns and provide an update on overseas medical referrals.

As per normal procedure, the HSC prioritises referrals based on clinical need and maintains a waiting list for all overseas referrals. We strive to keep patients informed of their position on this list.

While we advocate for increased funding to address the specific healthcare needs of St Helena’s population, the HSC has openly communicated the current budgetary limitations throughout all HSC services, to include that of overseas medical referrals due to increasing complexities. This information has been presented to the Public Accounts Committee and is continually discussed in public forums.

We recognise that every patient has unique circumstances. Patients with concerns regarding their diagnoses or ongoing healthcare needs are encouraged to contact the appointments line to schedule a consultation with the Senior Medical Officer or Chief Medical Officer.

As referenced within the letter distributed to patients, the HSC reiterates its willingness to assist in cases where patients are in a position to self-fund, by facilitating the necessary arrangements for overseas medical treatment. Those in a position to self-fund by opting for private treatment allow the HSC to direct limited resources towards those who cannot afford the cost of overseas care.

The HSC remains committed to providing the best possible healthcare services within the available resources.

We encourage patients with questions regarding overseas medical referrals to contact the HSC appointments line at 22321.

