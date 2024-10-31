New Procurement Regulations 2024 Implemented

HE the Governor has recently approved revised Procurement Regulations which replace the 2018 Procurement Regulations. The new Procurement Regulations aim to streamline processes and reduce administrative burdens, while ensuring compliance.

The new regulations will come into full effect on Friday 1 November 2024. These changes are designed to reduce administrative burdens for SHG colleagues, and any immediate significant challenges are not anticipated.

Whilst wording has been subtly amended throughout and definitions enhanced, the key changes which bring process benefits are:

The threshold before the full regulations apply has increased to £30,000. Several other thresholds have also been increased to account for rising global prices since the previous regulations were issued.

Any procurements above £30,000 must be placed on the Rolling Procurement Plan before any procurement activity can take place.

There are still regulatory controls for items and services below £30,000, but there is greater flexibility for portfolios to gather quotations independently. Process Maps to demonstrate this are available on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Process-Maps-2024.pdf.

The regulations will focus scarce skills and expertise where they are required and also ensure that Executive Council and other key stakeholders are aware and involved as early as possible in the process when appropriate.

Copies of the Terms of Reference for the Procurement Board and process maps which will hopefully help guide people through the new processes, can be found on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/.

To discuss the revised regulations in further detail please contact officers within Treasury and Procurement Services via the Castle Reception on 22470.

