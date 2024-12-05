New Optometry Service For St Helena

The Health and Social Care Portfolio (HSC) is excited to announce the launch of a new, advanced optometry service, marking a significant milestone in eye care for our community.

Up until now St Helena relied on annual visits from optometrists, with spectacles taking up to four months to arrive. Now, under the guidance of optometrist Stephanie van Dyk and supported by South Africa’s renowned Spectacle Warehouse, we are transitioning to a digital-driven approach that will revolutionise how eye care is delivered on the island.

An initial visit, running from 30 November to 09 December 2024, will focus on setting up the infrastructure and technical aspects of the service. During this visit, 100 consultation slots have been allocated, and future visits are planned to accommodate up to 200 patients. With three to four visits a year planned, patients can expect quicker, more frequent access to professional optometry services. The next visit is expected to take place in March 2025.

Key highlights of the service include:

Digital eye testing equipment: The clinic is now equipped with an auto-refractor, a phoropter (an instrument that measures the eye’s refractive error to help determine an eye prescription), digital screens for vision testing, and tools for measuring eye pressures.

Fast, accurate spectacle manufacturing: Using a digital ordering platform, spectacles, and hopefully contact lenses, can now be manufactured and delivered in just two to four weeks, and details regarding payment methods and initial setup elements will be addressed during this initial visit to ensure service efficiency going forward.

Expanded Frame Selection: A diverse range of spectacle styles and sunglasses is available, with plans to refine and expand the selection based on patient preferences.

This new service aims to provide high-quality, reliable eye care tailored to the needs of St Helena’s community. The partnership with Spectacle Warehouse ensures access to expertise and technology that will support the island’s long-term eye health and well-being.

The HSC and Spectacle Warehouse are committed to delivering excellent optometry services, ensuring a brighter, clearer future for all St Helena residents.

Please note that no changes have been made to the cost of individual appointments. The standard charge for an appointment is £7.70.

