New Medical Cost Policy for Temporary and Permanent St Helena Residents

St Helena Government (SHG) today announced a new policy aimed at clarifying health criteria for individuals traveling to and residing on the island. The policy is designed to improve the island’s standard of living and ensure its continued appeal as a desirable place to live, work, and visit.

Key Policy Points:

Individuals in full-time, permanent employment and permanently residing on St Helena are eligible for health care on the same terms as local residents. This includes access to medical referrals to South Africa, subject to valid travel documentation and visa requirements.

Persons on fixed-term contracts and not permanently residing on the island are entitled to local health care at standard rates. Overseas medical treatment will not be provided unless covered by the employer or employee, and valid travel documentation is required.

All individuals arriving to work on St Helena must undergo an initial health assessment within four weeks of arrival. This includes a chest X-ray for those coming from or having resided in countries identified by the World Health Organization as high-burden for tuberculosis.

Employers are responsible for ensuring their employees comply with pre-arrival health checks and other relevant criteria.

Non-compliance with the policy may result in refusal of entry, revocation of work permits, and potential legal action against employers.

The policy statement can be viewed on the SHG website here https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/SHG-Policy-Statement-on-Medical-Costs.pdf.

SHG is committed to implementing this policy transparently and fairly, ensuring the health and well-being of all residents and temporary residents on island. By clarifying health criteria, SHG aims to attract and retain skilled individuals while safeguarding the island’s healthcare resources.

