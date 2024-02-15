Friday 16 February 2024

A special meeting of the Legislative Council, focusing on the 10th meeting of Ministers Question Time will take place on Friday 16 February 2024 at 09:15 in the Court House.

This will be held in honour of the first visit to the island by the Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, Speaker of the House of Commons.

This meeting is open to the public and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.

The topic for Ministers Question Time is ‘Priority Areas for 2024/2025’ and the questions will be published on the SHG website on Friday morning, via www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

A copy of the Order Paper can be viewed via www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.