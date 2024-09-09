Invitation for Nominations – Commonwealth Scholarships 2025

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) in the UK is inviting nominations from St Helena for Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships commencing in 2025.

Nominations will be for one candidate for consideration by the CSC for Master’sstudy.

The CSC aims to identify talented individuals who have the potential to make change. The CSC is committed to a policy of equal opportunity and non-discrimination and encourages applications from a diverse range of candidates.

Commonwealth Scholarships are intended to contribute to the development needs of Commonwealth countries by providing training for skilled and qualified professionals and academics, and to contribute to UK higher education and foreign policy aims by encouraging collaboration and links.

Intended beneficiaries include academically successful candidates who wish to earn Master’s degrees and have the potential to enhance the development of their home countries with the knowledge and leadership skills they acquire.

Commonwealth Master’s Scholarships enable talented and motivated individuals to gain the knowledge and skills required for sustainable development, and are aimed at those who could not otherwise afford to study in the UK. These scholarships are offered under six development themes:

1. Science and technology for development

2. Strengthening health systems and capacity

3. Promoting global prosperity

4. Strengthening global peace, security and governance

5. Strengthening resilience and response to crises

6. Access, inclusion and opportunity

The CSC is committed to supporting outreach activities and providing additional investment for scholarships for people with disabilities and in subject areas related to the rights of people with disabilities. For further information on the support available to candidates with a disability, please see the CSC disability support statement at https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/apply/csc-disability-support-statement.

Full candidate eligibility requirements are available athttps://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/about-us/scholarships.

The CSC online application opens on Tuesday 10 September 2024 and closes on Tuesday 15 October 2024. All applicants must complete the online application process. For further information or assistance please contact Angela Benjamin Head of Lifelong Learning by email through angela.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh or by telephone on 22607.

