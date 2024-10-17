Internal Security Measures to Support SHG Ministerial Statement on BIOT Migrant Cooperation Agreement

The Chief Minister has announced that SHG and the UK government (UKG) have reached a cooperation arrangement in relation to future migrants arriving on the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT)/Chagos Archipelago from 16 October 2024.

It was for the St Helena ministerial team alone to decide if they wished to offer the United Kingdom this arrangement. The Chief Minister has set out to the public the rationale for the decision.

The agreement will last for 18 months or until a UK agreement with Mauritius concerning the Chagos Archipelago comes into force. At that stage, Mauritius will take responsibility for any future arrivals.

Existing migrants on BIOT are not included in this arrangement. There have been no new arrivals since 2022.

A key element of the ministerial decision was confidence in the ability to safeguard the internal security of St Helena.

The Constitution sets out that the Governor has special responsibilities for internal security. The Governor does not however deliver this function alone. Under a ministerial form of government, the Minister for Safety, Security and Home Affairs has executive responsibility for several key aspects, not least border control and migration. Accordingly, in considering how internal security might be safeguarded, the Governor has closely consulted Minister Ellick and the wider ministerial team on the measures required.

The following has been agreed regarding the maintenance of internal security:

The UKG has committed to not knowingly sending to St Helena any migrant who would be incompatible with St Helena’s internal security provision.

UKG, BIOT Administration and SHG will together pre-screen migrants. All migrants will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis. SHG reserves to itself the right to refuse entry of any migrant.

The UK accepts complete responsibility for the safety and lawfulness of relocating migrants from BIOT to St Helena. It has been a key principle that the Constitution of St Helena is upheld.

UKG has undertaken to provide all necessary assistance for St Helena to receive any future migrants who arrive on BIOT.

On their arrival, SHG will assume responsibility for the welfare of migrants. A key principle is that if migrants do arrive, it would not present a financial

burden to SHG. UKG will ensure St Helena has appropriate capacity and capability to implement the agreement.

If after arrival any migrant presents a danger to the security of St Helena, SHG reserves to itself a right to refuse continued residence. Should this event occur, the UKG will support the urgent removal of any identified individual.

SHG will not pre-emptively begin any infrastructure works for reception of migrants as it is not possible at this stage to judge what may be required. However, it does need to prepare for the eventuality that it may need to process migrant applications if migrants to arrive on BIOT during the period the agreement is in force. To this end, the UK Home Office will in the immediate future train SHG Border Control officers on processing claims should it be necessary.

As a further demonstration of UKG’s intent to help St Helena protect its borders, the UK has also agreed to provide watchlist checks on behalf of St Helena of individuals intending to travel to the island. This check will allow SHG Border Control to make informed decisions on who to allow to enter St Helena.

And finally, both parties have agreed the arrangement may be terminated for any reason on six months’ notice in writing.

17 October 2024



