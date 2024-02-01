HM Coastguard Delivers Training To The Joint Emergency Service Control Centre

Over the past week, HM Coastguard delivered maritime search and rescue refresher training to the Joint Emergency Service Control Centre (JESCC) and the Sea Rescue Service.

This training focused on providing assistance to persons in distress at sea, including the handling of distress communications, and the planning and execution of maritime searches. The training culminated in a live search and rescue exercise off Jamestown on Wednesday afternoon to put the theory and skills from the training into practise.

The training was conducted by Phil Bostock, Head of International Liaison for HM Coastguard and Operational Lead for the Overseas Territories Search and Rescue Capability Project. For some staff it was a refresher course whilst for others it covered new topics. Topics included elements on distress call management, including working with international partners and the global Search and Rescue (SAR) system, and search planning based on the International Aeronautical and Maritime Search and Rescue (IAMSAR) manual.

Phil Bostock from HM Coastguard said:

“This week has been a great opportunity to work with staff in the JESCC and the Sea Rescue Service, building on previous training delivered in 2018 and 2019. Training like this is vital to maintain technical skills required for search and rescue and to keep up with new developments. Our focus is to share our knowledge and to learn from those we work with to continually improve how we save lives at sea. I have been really impressed by the skills, professionalism and dedication to save lives by all those involved in search and rescue in St Helena.”

Sea Rescue Manager, Simon Wade said:

“It’s been great having Phil on island again. He’s conducted training with the JESCC and Sea Rescue Service staff with both looking at different elements of search and rescue. Phil was also able to give a presentation to ministers and senior management in the public service. This covered search and rescue globally and what our state requirements are as per the conventions that have been extended to St Helena, such as Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).”

“Lastly thank you to Phil and the Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) and Conflict, Safety and Security Fund (CSSF) for the funding to provide this crucial training to keep our skills sharp. We hope to see this type of training continue in the future.”

Phil also carried out an Annex 12 Compliance Audit with St Helena Airport on behalf of Air Safety Support International (ASSI).

HM Coastguard has been working with St Helena as part of theMaritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) ledUK Overseas Territories Search and Rescue Capability Project since 2018. This activity is funded by the FCDO CSSF’s governance programme through the MCA.

