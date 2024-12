His Excellency, Governor Nigel Phillips CBE, is due to depart St Helena on Saturday, 21 December 2024. The Governor is taking two weeks leave before returning back to St Helena on Saturday, 4 January 2025

Stephen Thwaites, Development Attaché, will be sworn in as Acting Governor until Governor Phillips’ return.

SHG

18 December 2024