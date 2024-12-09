Health and Social Care Portfolio Highlights Malaria Awareness

The Chief Medical Officer has confirmed hospitalisation of two individuals with cases of malaria. They are currently receiving appropriate medical care. This resulted from the individuals recently travelling to a region known for high malaria risk. Public Health officials are monitoring the situation closely for any additional cases.

Important Note: Malaria is not contagious and there is no risk to anyone who has not travelled to a malarious area. It is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito (of a type which is not found on St Helena).

The Health and Social Care Portfolio urges all travellers to consult with healthcare professionals before visiting malaria-endemic areas to receive appropriate preventative courses of action, such as medication and protective measures.

We will continue to provide updates as necessary.

