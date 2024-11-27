Governor Phillips Hosts Garden Party to Celebrate the King’s Birthday

His Excellency Governor Nigel Phillips CBE welcomed over 270 guests to the annual King’s Birthday Party (KBP) held on Friday 15 November 2024 at Plantation House. The event brought together a diverse range of community members, including state award recipients and elected officials, to celebrate the island’s rich traditions and strong connection to the United Kingdom.

Governor Nigel Phillips commented:

“It is always a pleasure to host the King’s Birthday Party. It offers an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past year. As ever, they are numerous. But perhaps the biggest achievement is that in a world increasingly beset by challenge, St Helena remains a bastion of tolerance and good neighbourliness. It must be the endeavour of us all to ensure it remains so. Beyond this, the wonderful levels of attendance demonstrate the affection with which the Crown is held. In closing, I know all the guests would join me in repeating our thanks to those whose efforts made the event such a success. Happy Birthday Your Majesty!”

Gallery