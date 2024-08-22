General Hospital Expresses Gratitude to Cancer Support Group for Generous Donation

The General Hospital has extended its sincere thanks to the Cancer Support and Awareness Charity for their generous donation of video conferencing equipment for the chemotherapy unit and specialist consulting room. This valuable equipment will transform cancer care on the island by enabling real-time consultations with overseas medical experts.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the critical need for telemedicine, and St Helena has benefited immensely from this advancement. The new video conferencing system will facilitate more open and effective communication between local clinicians and specialists, leading to improved diagnosis, treatment plans, and patient outcomes.

By bringing experts almost directly to the bedside, the hospital can offer patients quicker access to specialised care, reducing the need for lengthy and stressful trips overseas. Additionally, the system will streamline the diagnostic process, potentially saving lives through early detection.

The General Hospital is confident that this donation will significantly enhance the quality of life for cancer patients and their families while reducing the burden on the healthcare system.

Minister Martin Henry commented:

“I express my heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support the Cancer Support and Awareness Charity has given to both the Health service and members of the community over many years. The donation of video conferencing equipment to our chemotherapy unit is a further milestone in our journey towards advancing telemedicine on the island. This technology allows us to connect with oncologists beyond our shores improving the care we can provide to our patients.”

