First Police and Crime Panel Meeting Scheduled for April 2024

The first meeting of the Police and Crime Panel will take place on Wednesday 24 April 2024 from 14:00 to 16:00. This meeting will be held at the Education Learning Centre, Jamestown.

The agenda will include a Police and Crime Panel report from the Chief of Police and a question and answer (QA) section. A report summary will be made available to the public the day before the meeting via the SHG website at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/portfolios/safety-security-and-home-affairs/police-service/.

Last year, reforms were announced for the Royal St Helena Police (RSHP) to enhance transparency, performance, and community confidence.

A new Police and Crime Panel was established to review police performance and complaints, and an independent peer review process for serious complaints was set up with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Collaboration between Ascension Island Government (AIG) and RSHP improved support for police officers on Ascension and ensured that the level of service provided by RSHP is consistent across both islands.

Monitoring our community’s trust in the police force is an important part of the police reform process. Annual community surveys will assess community confidence in the police. The purpose of the panel will be to monitor police performance, foster better community engagement, and provide advice and guidance to ensure we align policing policies and priorities with public needs on both St Helena and Ascension.

The participation of residents in this new approach would be welcomed. The panel consists of the following members:

Governor Nigel Phillips CBE (Chairperson)

Administrator of Ascension Island, Simon Minshull

Minister for Safety, Security and Home Affairs (SSHA), Jeffrey Ellick

Elected Member of the St Helena Legislative Council, Gillian Brooks

Portfolio Director for SSHA, Alex Mitham

Crown Prosecutor, Simon Dykes

Chief Executive Officer for the Equality and Human Rights Commission, Catherine Turner

We welcome input from all community members and stakeholders as these reforms progress.

For more information please contact Chief of Police, David Price, by telephone on (00290) 22626 or by email through david.price@sainthelena.gov.sh. You can also view the Police and Crime Plan online at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/St-Helena-Police-Service-Police-and-Crime-Plan-v1.1.pdf.

#StHelena #RSHP #PoliceReforms

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt