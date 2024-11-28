Field Road Reopens Today, 28 November 2024

SHG is pleased to announce that Field Road is scheduled to reopen to vehicular traffic and pedestrians from 13:00 today, 28 November 2024.

Whilst the road will be open to the public, it’s important to note that some construction work, particularly the installation of gabions, will continue. This will necessitate a 300-metre section of the road to be restricted to a single-lane carriageway. To ensure the safety of all road users, the contractor will implement appropriate traffic management measures, including signage and traffic control. Road users are advised to adhere to these measures and exercise caution when travelling on this section of the road.

Important reminders for road users:

The speed limit on Field Road remains at 15mph.

Larger vehicles should exercise caution when passing each other, especially on the single-lane section.

Please familiarise yourself with the new road layout and adhere to lane markings.

The Field Road project is part of the £30m Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), funded by the UK Government.

#StHelena #FieldRoadUpdate #EffectiveInfrastructure

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt