Executive Council Sitting as Planning Authority

Two development applications have been referred to Executive Council sitting as the Planning Authority, in accordance with the Direction to the Chief Planning Officer, by Executive Council dated 14 June 2022.

An open session meeting will take place on Tuesday 23 July 2024 commencing at 09:30 where Executive Council will consider the following applications:

Retrospective Application for the Installation of a Fence at the St Helena Coffee Shop

Amendments to the Rupert’s Container Handling Facilities, Lower Rupert’s, Rupert’s Valley

Documentation for this meeting is available on the Executive Council page of the St Helena Government website via: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of the documents should contact the Acting Secretary to Executive Council, Crystal Maggott, at the Castle by telephone on 22470 or via email through crystal.maggott@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Executive Council sitting as the Planning Authority comprises of Governor Nigel Phillips as Chair, Chief Minister Julie Thomas and Ministers Christine Scipio, Martin Henry, Mark Brooks and Jeffrey Ellick. The Attorney General is a non-voting member of Executive Council.

