Email Interruption to ‘sainthelena.gov.sh’ Domain

SHG is currently experiencing technical difficulties with the email domain ‘sainthelena.gov.sh’. This means emails sent to or from this domain address are currently not being delivered or received.

Our IT Section are working to resolve the issue and restore full functionality. In the meantime, we encourage the public to use alternative methods for contacting Portfolios within SHG such as published telephone numbers or where there are alternative ‘helanta.co.sh’ email addresses.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their patience during this time. Updates will be provided as and when they become available.

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt