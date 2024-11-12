Delegation to Represent St Helena at COP29 Summit in Azerbaijan

A delegation comprising of Minister for Environment, Natural Resources and Planning, Christine Scipio, and SHG UK representative, Kedell Worboys, MBE, will be representing St Helena at the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

COP29, taking place in Baku, Azerbaijan from 11 to 22 November 2024, is a vital platform for international collaboration on climate change solutions. As an Overseas Territory of the UK, St Helena will participate within the UK delegation from 16 to 21 November, ensuring a voice for the island on this critical issue.

The delegation will be actively engaged at COP29 by attending side events at various pavilions. These discussions will address topics directly impacting island nations like St Helena. Additionally, Minister Scipio will speak at an event titled “Response to Climate Change: The Special Case of Small Island UK Overseas Territories” within the UK pavilion and a discussion on “Islands, Ocean and the Climate: The role of Sub-National Island Jurisdictions” as part ofIsland Voices at @COP29. Minister Scipio will use this opportunity to connect with UK Ministers and senior officials.

Kedell Worboys plays a key role as Chair of the UK Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) Environment Group. Mrs Worboys has been instrumental in co-ordinating the participation of all Overseas Territories at COP29, including securing a dedicated side event in the UK Pavilion. This event will take place on Wednesday 20 November at 12:15 GMT.

Many of the side events will be broadcast live on the COP29 YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/c/UnfcccInt/playlists. UK Pavilion events will be broadcast live through the UK Pavilion Events Programme, at https://eu.eventscloud.com/website/14338/uk-cop29-events-programme/.

Small island nations like St Helena are on the frontlines of the climate crisis. Participating in COP29 will provide a platform for the Overseas Territories to amplify their voices, forge partnerships, and showcase their efforts in adapting to and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Minister Scipio will also have a bilateral meeting with Mary Creagh CBE MP, Minister for Nature in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) whilst in the UK.

Minister Scipio departed St Helena on Sunday 10 November, and will return on Saturday 30 November. During this time, Minister Henry will cover any urgent matters for the Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Portfolio. Minister Scipio will remain contactable via email through christine.scipio@helanta.co.sh.

